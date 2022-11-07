Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Omaha Children’s Museum announces new CEO

Fawn Taylor
OMAHA CHILDREN’S MUSEUM
Fawn Taylor
Posted at 4:27 PM, Nov 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-07 17:27:55-05

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Omaha Children’s Museum announced that it has chosen a new CEO on Monday. Fawn Taylor will begin this new role on Nov. 9.

According to a press release, Taylor joins the team from the Nebraska Early Childhood Collaborative (NECC) where she served as Vice President of Family & Community Services.

She has over twenty years of experience, developing multiple programs promoting health, education, mental health, and well-being. Taylor also brings over nine years of experience as Executive Director of Early Childhood Services.

“It is with joy and gratitude that I am joining the OCM team. What attracted me to the Omaha Children’s Museum are the wonderful times I spent there on a professional and personal basis throughout the years. I have always been impressed by what a wonderful place it is for children and families to experience hands-on learning. It is impossible to leave the museum without having learned something new ... ” said Fawn.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Blog.jpg

Weather

3:32 PM, Oct 04, 2018