Omaha Children’s Museum announces new CEO

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Omaha Children’s Museum announced that it has chosen a new CEO on Monday. Fawn Taylor will begin this new role on Nov. 9.

According to a press release, Taylor joins the team from the Nebraska Early Childhood Collaborative (NECC) where she served as Vice President of Family & Community Services.

She has over twenty years of experience, developing multiple programs promoting health, education, mental health, and well-being. Taylor also brings over nine years of experience as Executive Director of Early Childhood Services.

“It is with joy and gratitude that I am joining the OCM team. What attracted me to the Omaha Children’s Museum are the wonderful times I spent there on a professional and personal basis throughout the years. I have always been impressed by what a wonderful place it is for children and families to experience hands-on learning. It is impossible to leave the museum without having learned something new ... ” said Fawn.

