Omaha Children's Museum balance safety, fun at Bubbly New Year's Eve event

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — With COVID-19 cases spiking again in Douglas County, adjustments were made at the Omaha Children's Museum for their New Year's celebration.

Finding a balance between fun and safety was a challenge presenting itself to the museum on Friday night as they hosted their "Bubbly New Year's" party.

“We still want people to have fun and feel like this is a special day for them," said Kim Reiner, director of marketing and public relations for the museum.

From 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on New Year's Eve, families enjoyed the crafts and entertainment in the kid-friendly space.

The party ended a little later this year, with the hope that extended hours will reduce crowd sizes.

“8 p.m. is late for us, so it’s a perfect time for kids to feel like they’re staying up still," Reiner said. "We’ll have a countdown at 7:45, and they’ll get that feeling of new years celebration but they’ll be home in time for bedtime.”

The museum worked with the Douglas County Health Department to plan an event that took the appropriate COVID precautions for families.

"We’ve been talking, just last week with the Douglas County Health Department and telling them, ‘This is what we have planned; this is what we’re doing currently, any recommendations?’ ”

Multiple bubble drops, masks provided on site, UV lights, air purifiers, sanitizing stations and touchless doors were all implemented into the party this year.

“Just finding ways to keep a somewhat normal feeling for families," Reiner said. "Everyone wants to feel kind of normal, and they want to have a celebration, and so we’re trying to find the best way to do that safely.”

