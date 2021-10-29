Omaha Children's Museum holding Day of the Dead weekend event

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Friday, the Omaha Children's Museum kicked off its Day of the Dead Family Fun Weekend with Nebraska storyteller Linda Garcia-Perez.

Garcia-Perez shared her experiences as a young girl in Omaha’s Mexican-American barrio and said it's important for children to hear storytelling and learn from it.

"How many children have just never listened to a story,” she said. “Everything is just in front of the TV. It allows them to hear different words, to expand their vocabulary, so reading is really important, but also just telling stories of your own."

Garcia-Perez says her stories convey a universal message of humor, wonder and tradition.

The museum will feature Day of the Dead Family Weekend through Sunday from 9 a.m to 5 p.m. each day.

