Omaha Children's Museum offers special activities on Earth Day

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Thursday, the Omaha Children's Museum featured educational activities in honor of Earth Day.

Children learned about things like conservation, the process of cleaning up an oil spill, they made art with nature as well as other activities.

The Omaha Children's Museum is functioning at close-to-normal operations, but still has a capacity limit.

Representatives of the museum say they're grateful children have the opportunity to learn together with those hands-on activities.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.