Omaha Children's Museum welcomes 'Frozen' characters to weekend event

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Some children got to "Let it go" by having some indoor fun at the Omaha Children's Museum with Elsa and Kristoff.

The Omaha Children's Museum held a "Weekend at Arendelle Family Fun Weekend". The event featured character appearances from the film "Frozen" and a snowflake station.

It was a chance for parents and kids to take a break from the weather. Even if it "never bothered them anyway."

"January is definitely one of our colder months in Nebraska as we all know. So the fun about our "Frozen event" is you can enjoy the fun of the freezing cold while being nice and toasty warm inside. You can play with snowballs upstairs and see freezing cold science," said Hillary Horner, Director of Education, Omaha Children's Museum.

The event continued Sunday from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

