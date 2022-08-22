Omaha church group holds cleanup event at Zorinsky Park

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Some volunteers spent their Sunday making Omaha a little more beautiful over at Zorinsky Park.

The church group called Asez Wao, which means save the earth from a to z, spent time at the lake and park area picking up trash.

They worked with the City of Omaha's Parks and Rec department to coordinate the cleanup.

Volunteers tell us it's their mission to keep the earth clean and prevent climate change.

They feel cleanups like these are the best way to give back to the community.

"We try to help our community as best we can, because think about it, God's the one who taught us love your neighbor as yourself and what greater love is to help the community by making it cleaner and also like helping the environment as well," said volunteer Caine Dahlke.

Similar cleanup events have been held at other parks in our area including Standing Bear Lake, as well as the area near the Missouri River.

