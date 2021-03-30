Omaha church known for massive Easter celebrations making changes amid COVID pandemic

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The stage is being set, signs are going up and hand sanitizing stations are already in place as the King of Kings Church is preparing to keep everyone safe this Easter Sunday.

"We work really hard to provide comfort overcapacity. Our number one goal is for people to have a wonderful experience here. We want them to say this felt like home, this felt good," said Greg Griffith, Lead Pastor at King of Kings Church.

When you do sign-up online, the computer will make sure there are two empty seats next to you and your family.

Everyone will have a seat number as well as a gift bag with their very own hand sanitizer.

"We are excited to have people back live in our facility and our ticket system. We have seats that are still available for people that are safe, spacious sanitized and secure," said Griffith.

When the main auditorium fills up, there will have an overflow room and people can also watch online.

To reserve your tickets, go to www.kingofkings.org.

You can also watch the Easter services on KMTV starting at 11:00 a.m. on Sunday.

