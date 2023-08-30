Omaha City Council announces 5 candidates for District 4 vacancy

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Omaha City Council announced on Wednesday that five candidates will move forward to be interviewed for the District Four seat.

In a press release, Council President Pete Festersen and Vice President Aimee Melton identifed the candiates as:



Rebecca Barrientos - Patlan

Terri Blackburn

Garry Gernandt

Ron Hug

Erik Servellon

The City Council will conduct the interviews at a special call meeting on September 7 at 9:00 a.m. The Council will then select the new councilmember on September 12 and they will take the oath of office as well as begin service on September 26.

