Omaha City Council announces applicants for District 4 Council seat

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Omaha City Council President Pete Festersen announced the applicants for the District 4 Council seat on Tuesday.
The City Council received 12 applicants for the vacant District 4 City Council seat. The following applications have been received:
- Andrew Adams
- Rebecca Barrientos-Patlan
- Terri Blackburn
- Samuel Canova
- Garry Gernandt
- Ron Hug
- Margo Juarez
- Mark Martinez
- Anita Rojas
- Ben Salazar
- Erik Servellon
- Joseph Velasquez
Councilmembers will evaluate the applicants and determine the candidates to be interviewed at a special City Council meeting at 9:00 a.m. on Sept. 7.
Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.
Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.