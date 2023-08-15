Omaha City Council announces applicants for District 4 Council seat

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Omaha City Council President Pete Festersen announced the applicants for the District 4 Council seat on Tuesday.

The City Council received 12 applicants for the vacant District 4 City Council seat. The following applications have been received:



Andrew Adams

Rebecca Barrientos-Patlan

Terri Blackburn

Samuel Canova

Garry Gernandt

Ron Hug

Margo Juarez

Mark Martinez

Anita Rojas

Ben Salazar

Erik Servellon

Joseph Velasquez

Councilmembers will evaluate the applicants and determine the candidates to be interviewed at a special City Council meeting at 9:00 a.m. on Sept. 7.

