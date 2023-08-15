Watch Now
Omaha City Council announces applicants for District 4 Council seat

Posted at 4:04 PM, Aug 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-15 17:04:22-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Omaha City Council President Pete Festersen announced the applicants for the District 4 Council seat on Tuesday.

The City Council received 12 applicants for the vacant District 4 City Council seat. The following applications have been received:

  • Andrew Adams
  • Rebecca Barrientos-Patlan
  • Terri Blackburn
  • Samuel Canova
  • Garry Gernandt
  • Ron Hug
  • Margo Juarez
  • Mark Martinez
  • Anita Rojas
  • Ben Salazar
  • Erik Servellon
  • Joseph Velasquez

Councilmembers will evaluate the applicants and determine the candidates to be interviewed at a special City Council meeting at 9:00 a.m. on Sept. 7.
