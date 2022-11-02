Omaha City Council approves $340k armored vehicle for OPD

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Omaha City Council approved a purchase of an armored vehicle for Omaha Police that some detractors on social media called a tank. The armored vehicle called a ‘Bearcat’ will cost the city about $340,000 and will be used to keep SWAT members safe.

Police say it will eventually replace an older version, which they say is 17 years old and was recently shot at.

One opponent, Nick Haven, said while police need to be safe, the public could see this as the militarization of police.

Others like State Senator Megan Hunt took to Twitter last week and said no police department needs a vehicle like this.

“This is a waste of taxpayer money and an affront to public trust,” said Hunt.

Councilmember Aimee Melton said the vehicle goes to some of the most dangerous incidents, is essential to keeping officers safe and even called not buying the vehicle

“It would be a way of almost defunding (police),” said Melton.

The vote passed unanimously.

