Omaha City Council approves charter amendments for November election

OMAHA, Neb (KMTV) — There were a lot of proposed changes given to the Omaha City Council.

The charter convention came up with 24 potential changes to the City Charter and that got narrowed down to 10 that the city council could prioritize.

Some of those were more controversial than others.

One, in particular, was an amendment that was initially pulled but then reintroduced at the last minute. It gives the mayor more leeway in taking absences.

The policy now is the mayor transfers power to the city council president when she leaves town, but the new amendment would give her almost a week before she has to turn her powers over to the council.

"The first part changed the provision for when the city council president acts as acting mayor. From what existed in the past, which is if the mayor leaves the city limits, to now providing if the mayor is absent for a period of more than five business days. So any stay shorter than five business days or shorter the city council president does not act as mayor," said Bernard in den Bosch, deputy city attorney for the City of Omaha.

That amendment barely made it past the council on a four to three vote.

The other controversial amendment is one that won't be making its way to the voters.

"I think there are still numerous questions and concerns that the law department has as to what ripple effects this would have over the rest of our codes and ordinances," said city council member Brinker Harding.

The council weighed updating the charter to include sexual orientation and gender identity as classifications that are entitled to equal protection.

The ripple effects concerning the council come from potential legal challenges, if the amendment is challenged successfully it could jeopardize previous amendments that included protections for things like age, disability and religion.

"I think it's really important that whatever we do doesn't impact that in a negative way. I think that was a very big step forward for our city about 10 years ago and we need to make sure it stays in place," said Council President Pete Festersen.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.