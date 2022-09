OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Zorinsky Lake's new inclusive playground project is getting a funding boost.

The Omaha City Council has approved an additional $50,000 in funds. So now organizers have $650,000 of the $1,000,000 needed.

They hope to start construction next spring.

The playground would include color-coded play areas, a toddler area and wheelchair-accessible swings.

