Omaha City Council approves spending for park improvement projects across the city

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Some Omaha parks are going to get a whole lot better thanks to a city council vote Tuesday afternoon.

Deerwood Park in northwest Omaha is one of them. It's just south of 114th and State Streets.

Upgrades will include slides, play equipment, a fitness station, a half-court basketball area and two pickle-ball courts.

All of it adds up to more than a $1million investment and it's welcomed news to people who live close by.

"Just thank you to the city and thank you to the department for putting in this great work. Especially now, things are tough for people. This is just a great positive thing to do," said resident Timothy Kalantjakos.

Other projects include a trail connector at Flanagan Lake, play equipment at Deer Creek Park and pickleball upgrades at Roanoke.

