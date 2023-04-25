Omaha City Council votes to temporarily remove Vinny Palermo as council vice president

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — There were new developments on Tuesday in the case of Omaha Councilman Vinny Palermo. He is expected to be back in a federal courtroom in Lincoln on Wednesday morning, he's still in jail in Saunders County and so wasn’t at the first city council meeting since Friday's indictments.

Only six members were present on Tuesday as Vinny Palermo's chair was left empty and his name plaque removed, but business went on as usual.

Following several public hearings and approval of agenda items, council members addressed the empty seat. A resolution added to the agenda by members Aimee Melton, Brinker Harding and Don Rowe was passed to temporarily remove Vinny Palermo's Vice President title.

Council President Pete Festersen serves as acting mayor when Jean Stothert is out of the city. The council vice president has stepped into the role when needed.

“Should he be removed from his vice president position today, that position just remains vacant,” said Festerson. “I'm acting mayor today. Should both the mayor and I be out of town, the council member with the largest seniority would then be the acting mayor.”

There is a hearing set for next Tuesday to determine Palermo's future as Vice President of the council. His term as vice president was expected to end in June.

