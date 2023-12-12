Omaha City Council could increase pet licensing fee; Here's why NHS says they could use the additional money

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) —



The Omaha City Council is set to consider increases to the city's pet licensing fee by $1.25 each year and increase nuisance animal removal fees.

A new contract with NHS approved by the city council on Oct. 24 required the City of Omaha to introduce this ordinance.

Video shows why the Nebraska Humane Society says they could use the increase in revenue for animal control.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT

The Omaha City Council is set to consider an increase in the pet licensing fee.

I'm Aaron Hegarty at the Hanscom Dog Park.

It's money the Nebraska Humane Society says they could use.

For Omaha pet owners, the increase in the licensing fee won't be a lot.

An extra $1.25 starting next year and another dollar more in 2026. That means for a spayed or neutered dog would go from $26 a year to $27.25 next year.

But for the Nebraska Humane Society...

Glandt: "It's gonna be significant."

Steve Glandt oversees animal control at the Nebraska Humane Society. He says as it stands now, the shelter side of NHS is assisting with the animal control side. The animal control side is what the fees go to. NHS is contracted by the city to do that work.

Glandt: "We were operating at about a 89% deficit from previous years. We've been working real hard since 2020 to catch us up to where we need to be."

Fees for return trips to remove nuisance animals like bats would also go up. From $10 to $15 for the second and third trips and $50 beyond that.

Glandt: "The theory behind that is hey let's encourage the homeowner to mitigate the problem… plug gaps, fix windows, or doors, where bats are getting in."

That could free up time and resources for the animal control officers.

Glandt: "The other issue we've been facing is retaining and attracting people to the job.

Glandt: "Tt's a challenging job. They see mostly the worst in people."

He said they recently took a crack at that with pay raises from $18 an hour to $20.

Tag: Reporting in Omaha, I'm Aaron Hegarty.