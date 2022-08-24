Omaha City Council discusses next steps in 'Vision Zero' plans

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Nearly three years ago Mayor Jean Stothert announced Vision Zero. It is a comprehensive approach to making city roads safer with the goal of no traffic deaths.

The city now appears to be taking the next steps.

The Omaha City Council will vote next week to bring in professionals that help the city build a plan to act on.

Council members seemed likely to pass it but urged that the plan has public input.

One council member says he’s been frustrated at the slow pace the city has taken.

“We’re trusting or at least I am that this will be out of darkness so to speak and people will be able to see the goals of it instead of go(ing) click on a website and surf through it. It’s the visibility of the community I think is essential,” said Council Member Danny Begley.

The city would pay the consultant WSP USA around $345,000 with expectations a report would be released next year and the mayor and council can use it to form the roads budget.

