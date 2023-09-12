Omaha City Council fills vacancy in District 4 after Vinny Palermo's departure

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Omaha City Council voted on the replacement for the vacant District Four seat on Tuesday afternoon. The council decided on Ron Hug after three rounds of votes.

This seat has been open ever since former councilman Vinny Palermo was stripped of his position on the council. Palermo pleaded guilty in August and has been ordered to stay in jail before his sentencing in November.

Hug has served for 28 years on the Board of Governors for Metropolitan Community College. He is also a small business owner in the community. His most recent role was as two-term President of the Village Green Townhouse Association. Hug is also active on the Santa Lucia Festival Committee and with Sons of Italy.

