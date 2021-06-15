Omaha City Council hears debate over hours for parks and trails

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - Area trails as a form of transportation? That's the question that was raised at city council Tuesday afternoon.

Right now, Omaha city parks and the trails that connect them are closed from 11 p.m. until 5 a.m.

In the rules that Director of Parks and Recreation Matthew Kalcevich presented to the city council Tuesday, that rule would have stayed in place.

But several community members spoke against the ordinance. They say that if the city is trying to encourage more people to use bikes as a form of transportation, that the city should not be putting restrictions on where those bikes are used.

They say just as streets do not have hours, neither should the trails.

The council seems to have been receptive of these ideas, and asked Kalcevich to come back in two weeks with an amendment to the ordinance that would allow make traveling on the trails an exception to the limited hours.

3 News Now reporter Jessika Eidson will share some of what biking advocates and the director had to say tonight at 10pm.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.