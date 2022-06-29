Omaha city council moves ahead with plans to demolish downtown library

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Omaha city council is moving ahead with plans to demolish the downtown library.

It passed six to one during Tuesday's meeting.

City council member Juanita Johnson was the one who voted no, saying she's concerned about how many demolition jobs would go to minority workers.

"We're in an underserved community and obviously there's lots of opportunities here for individuals looking to pick themselves up and obviously provide economic growth to their families. So my question regarding whether or not this work will be sub-contracted out is very valuable to this community," said Johnson.

The city will use Cox Contracting Company for the demolition.

