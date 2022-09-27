Omaha City Council narrowly approves hiring of snow plow inspectors

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The City of Omaha is moving ahead on hiring snow plow inspectors.

The city will pay a max of $370,000 to contractors who will largely inspect the work done in residential neighborhoods.

The city routinely does this and last year paid about $47,000 for inspections. Still, Councilmember Vinny Palermo argued city workers could do it themselves.

He cited the job descriptions of some public works staff members, specifically saying part of their job is to inspect snow removal work.

“We’re wasting money because they are not needed,” said Palermo.

Austin Rowser, with Omaha’s Public Works Department, told the council the city only has about one-tenth of the number of inspectors as the contractors would have.

Councilmember Aimee Melton feared more complaints would come in if they didn’t hire inspectors and argued that it was a cost-saving measure, saying the city would need to hire more people to do the work.

“This will actually save the city money,” said Melton.

The council narrowly approved the move 4-3.

