Omaha City Council officially removes Vinny Palermo from office

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Tuesday afternoon, the Omaha City Council voted to remove Councilman Vinny Palermo from office.

The council voted unanimously for removal six to zero.

On April 21, Vinny Palermo and three other men were indicted on multiple counts of alleged fraudulent activity in federal court.

City Council President Pete Festersen and Council Vice President Aimee Melton issued a statement following the vote:

"Today the City Council acted, at its earliest opportunity, to remove Councilmember Vinny Palermo from the City Council for violating Section 2.05 of the City Charter after missing three consecutive months of meetings without being excused. We will now begin the process of filling this vacancy in a manner consistent with state statutes and the Charter."

The application for those interested in filling the District 4 council seat will be available on the city council website.

