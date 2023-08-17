Omaha City Council President introduces budget resolution

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Omaha City Council President Pete Festersen has introduced a resolution amending the 2024 recommended budget.

The resolution seeks to decrease property taxes and would do so by decreasing general fund appropriations tax revenue by $900,000.

It would also lower the cash reserve by $850,000 and other budgetary accounts by $50,000.

3 News Now spoke with Festersen about his amendment.

"I think it's important for us to recognize that property evaluations are up throughout the city, 10% or 12%, sometimes a lot more than that. So, I'm seeking to maximize a property tax cut in 2024 in the coming budget ... I submitted a budget amendment that would add about a million dollars to the cut in an effort to get that accomplished," he said.

If the amendment is approved it then goes to the city council and would be considered on September 12 as they consider the budget, according to Festersen.

