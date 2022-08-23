Omaha City Council to decide on hiring consultant, aims to make city roads safer

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Nearly three years ago mayor Jean Stothert announced Vision Zero, a comprehensive approach at making city roads safer with the goal of zero traffic fatalities.

Little has been done so far, but now the city appears to be taking the next steps. The Omaha City Council will vote next week to bring professionals who can help the city build a plan for the city to act on.

Councilmembers appeared likely to pass it but urged that the plan has public input. Councilmember Danny Begley said he’s been frustrated with the slow pace the city has taken on this.

“We’re trusting, or at least I am, that this will be out of darkness, so to speak, and people will be able to see the goals of it instead of 'go click on a website and surf through it.' It’s the visibility of the community I think is essential,” said Begley.

Stothert announced earlier this year that plans for barriers on Farnam Street, aiming to make Blackstone safer, is the first step of the city’s Vision Zero approach.

The city would pay the consultant WSP USA around $345,000 with expectations that a report will be released next year by the Vision Zero Coordinator, Jeff Sobcyk.

The mayor and council can use that roadmap to form the roads budget.

