Omaha City Council to decide on hiring snow plow inspectors on Tuesday

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Omaha City Council will decide on Tuesday whether to pay close to 50 snow plow inspectors.

The city has routinely paid contractors to inspect snow plow work throughout Omaha.

Due to the lack of snow, they only spent $47,000 last year but could spend up to $370,000 this year if a lot more snow comes.

Councilmember Vinny Palermo said earlier this month that he believes city employees could do the work themselves and called inspectors “babysitters” to city employees.

"I'm giving you the greatest opportunity to save the city some money. Without the level of service being changed to the citizens of Omaha because you are saying you have full faith in your city employees," said Palermo.

Austin Rowser with the city told the council that the city only has about 1/10 the number of inspectors as the contractors would have.

Councilmember Aimee Melton feared more complaints would come in if they didn't hire inspectors.

