Omaha City Council votes down proposed roundabouts on Farnam Street

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Omaha City Council voted down a proposal to put roundabouts on Farnam Street in Dundee.

The unique traffic rules on Farnam have caused debate for years. Sometimes, it's a one-way street, but in different directions depending on the time of day.

Many Dundee neighbors are calling for an end to that system, but large numbers of residents were also not in favor of the roundabouts.

They'd like to see the street changed to a two-way street, but the council voted against that as well.

This means there are no changes currently coming to Farnam Street, including a switch to 24/7 two-way.

3 News Now Reporter Aaron Hegarty was in the city council chamber, along with a vocal group of residents, today when the council voted against the roundabouts.

He spoke to some of the folks who were there to oppose the roundabouts and say they want the street to be a typical two-way road.

