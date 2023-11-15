Omaha City Council Votes: Gun ordinance bans bump stocks and trigger activators

Council passes ordinance banning bump stocks and trigger activator devices.

Council Vice President Aimee Melton changed wording from previous hearing on the ordinance two weeks ago.

A second gun ordinance went up for a vote at city council after being pushed back two weeks ago.

Tuesday night, the Omaha City Council discussed banning bump stocks and trigger activator devices in the city.

Council President Pete Festersen says the ordinance is similar to what the Trump Administration proposed in 2017 following the mass shooting in Las Vegas.

And while he says the U.S. Supreme Court recently agreed to look at the appeal, he felt it was important to move forward with this ordinance.

Council Vice President Aimee Melton amended the wording, defining the terms bump stock and trigger crank, with the help of the police chief and the city attorney.

"Even if we ban bump stocks or trigger cranks within the city limits of Omaha, you aren't going to actually curb the use or the availability unless they are banned nationwide," said Melton.

Melton believes it's something Congress needs to take up, but feels it should at least be statewide.

The ordinance passed 6 to 1 with Councilman Don Rowe voting no.

