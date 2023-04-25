Omaha City Councilman, former police officers and fundraiser in court on Monday

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — More details on the bombshell criminal indictments of four men were released Monday. Three of the men are prominent in the Omaha community.

Current City Council Vice President Vinny Palermo, former Omaha Police Captain Rich Gonzales, former Omaha Police Detective Johnny Palermo and fundraiser Jack Olson all pleaded not guilty in federal court in Lincoln on Monday afternoon.

All four face fraud and conspiracy charges stemming from various involvements in police organizations and the city.

A judge refused to let Johnny Palermo leave jail before trial while the other three men are waiting to find out if they'll get out of jail anytime soon.

Johnny Palermo is now suspected of having ties to two gangs in Omaha as well as drugs, according to prosecutors.

The information came out in court as Johnny Palermo made his first appearance in court.

Omaha Police tells 3 News Now that Chief Todd Schmaderer was aware beforehand of that accusation against Johnny Palermo.

The other three men accused also appeared in court on Monday. All four men pleaded not guilty to their respective fraud charges.

Gonzalez, Olson and Vinny Palermo will be back in court on Wednesday morning after their attorneys asked for more time to make their arguments.

