Omaha city crews begin the cleanup process from Thursday's snow

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — For the last couple of years, Omaha has had some minor snow storms here and there.

But it has been a while since the city had the accumulation seen on Thursday.

“It's the biggest we have seen in a while. I'd have to go back and do some research but I think probably in the last two years this is the most snow we have seen from one storm,” said Austin Rowser with Public Works.

Despite some forecasts showing less snow than originally anticipated plow crews were still ready to go before most folks hit the roads.

“Our crews were in a holding pattern until this morning around 4 o'clock we started seeing some snowfall accumulate. We were immediately ready to go, had everybody in and everybody rolling,” said Rowser.

By the time morning, commuters were on their way to work the storm had already dumped several inches of snow, creating challenging conditions for plows and commuters alike.

“The accumulation rate was super heavy this morning. Anything that is over an inch per hour we consider extreme here, and we saw accumulation rates in the 1.5 inches per hour range. Really right before rush hour so you start adding traffic to that it can be problematic,” said Rowser.

Taking on a large amount of snow like the metro saw on Thursday takes a lot of manpower and a lot of preparation.

Thankfully though city officials say their plow crews are fully staffed and there are no budget concerns after clearing the latest snowfall.

Most major city streets had been cleared by the afternoon but residential streets remained hit or miss and many had yet to have a plow come through.

Crews will continue working throughout Thursday to keep streets clear and Rowser wants to remind drivers when it snows think about the plows. Being courteous makes their job easier and when their job is easier, your commute gets easier too.

“On your residential street if you can park off the street we would appreciate it if you could do that. Obviously driving next to a plow, its a big heavy vehicle and not very maneuverable so we want to make sure we give them plenty of space,” said Rowser.

