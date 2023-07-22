Omaha Comic Con is back at the Mid-America Center

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) — After three years off due to the pandemic, the Omaha Comic Con convention is back in action for the weekend.

"The O-con Expo is a place for anyone," Matthew Fujan, the event organizer said. "If you love movies, TV, anime, books; this is the place for you."

Fujan said it's bigger than ever and it features over 100 plus local and national vendors. Krypton Comics owner, Dean Phillips said he's happy to be with other like-minded people who enjoy comics. His favorite? Spiderman.

"When you collect something, you're usually by yourself. So it's nice to be in a mix with other people that like the same things you do," Phillips said.

And don't forget the cosplayers who roam around the area dressed as people from different shows, books, and more. David Lehmkuhl came dressed as a character from Doctor Who, a science-fiction program. He's been dressing in cosplay since high school.

"It was really just a way to express my creativity and everything like that. You know getting to fulfill my characters that I love and admire so much," Lehmkuhl said.

He said there's no place like comic con. "I think if you want a place where you're never judged, you're allowed to let your inner kid run free," he said.

Then Lehmkuhl said this is the place for you. Tickets range from $35-$40 for the weekend. The convention runs through Sunday. For more details, head to theoconexpo.com

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.