Omaha Community Corrections Center inmate reported missing

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Authorities are searching for an inmate who went missing from Community Corrections Center – Omaha (CCC-O) on Sunday.

Here's what we know from authorities:

On Sunday afternoon, CCC-O received a tamper notification for the electronic monitoring system of Arius Thomas.

His last GPS-identified point was about one-half mile west of CCC-O.

Thomas started his sentence on November 22, 2019. He is serving a five-year to 12-year three-month sentence out of Douglas County for possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person. He is scheduled for a parole hearing in April 2023.

Thomas is a 27-year-old black male, 6’3, 240 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who knows his whereabouts is asked to contact local authorities or the Nebraska State Patrol.

