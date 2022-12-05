Omaha community gathers for 12th annual Christmas in the Village event

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — For the 12th year, Christmas in the Village returned in north Omaha this past weekend. From books and clothes to accessories and gifts, over 70 small businesses, organizations, ministries and artists came together for their largest event yet.

The holiday boutique coordinator says this annual event is huge for small businesses and the community.

"When we talk about the importance of small businesses, you want that money to circulate within the community, so it's very important that these businesses are not only local but the people who are shopping here are local and so you know it's a full circle, so that money keeps circulating in the community," said Aisha Conner, holiday boutique coordinator.

The event was not all about shopping — there were also free carriage rides, toys, outdoor activities and performances.

