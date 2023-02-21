Omaha community leader Preston Love Jr. reflects on meeting former President Jimmy Carter

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Following the news that former President Jimmy Carter is entering hospice care and the final phase of his life, many Americans are reflecting on his life and career.

Among them is North Omaha activist, Preston Love, Jr. He told 3 News Now about his experience meeting Carter. In 1983, Love said he was working for Rev. Jesse Jackson who was considering a presidential run at the time.

While they were helping to register Black voters, they visited Carter at his Georgia home for Jackson to get his advice.

“He was so humble. He had been the president of the United States. He had been governor. He was a man of real humble demeanor,” said Love.

He also pointed out Carter's inclusive administration and strong relationship with the Black community in Georgia.

