Omaha community members participate in 17th Annual Trek Up the Tower

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Saturday companies and community members came together to scale the 40 floors of the First National Tower downtown to help raise money for a great cause.

The event climbed into its 17th year and this year was hosted in person for the first time since the COVID pandemic shut things down. Participants of all fitness levels take part in the challenge, with some climbing for fun and others to see if they can set a record time. Funds raised at the event go to The Wellbeing Partners, who build well-being into the way communities and businesses grow through advocacy, collaboration and education.

“There is no feeling like it. It’s wonderful to be back in the tower. To feel that energy again and watch everyone seeing friends they haven't seen in three years,” said Sheila Hansen, operations administrator for The Wellbeing Partners. “Listening to the stories about the training people have been doing. Seeing the people come together for a community event like this is really special.”

During Saturday’s climb Ben Smail of Omaha set a new record for the vertical mile, completing the trip up the 40 flights of stairs a little over ten times in 57 minutes and 34 seconds.

