Omaha community members pay tribute to transgender victims of hate crimes

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Saturday, Nov. 20th marked a day of reflection with Transgender Day of Remembrance.

In honor of the day, the River City Gender Alliance, First United Methodist Church and the University of Nebraska Omaha held a free ceremony, open to the public at the church. A candlelight ceremony took place to honor lives lost to hate crimes.

In the last year, 51 transgender and gender-diverse people have been murdered in the country including a transgender woman from Omaha.

"The theme for our evening is love and hope. Love is the presence as we memorialize those we lost this last year and hope is for the future," said Katherine Parrish.

"We have a quote in our program at the end that is basically from Martin Luther King, ‘Hate does not stop hate, only love will stop hate,’" said Sammi Alexander.

The event also featured the River City Mixed Chorus.

