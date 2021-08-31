Omaha community mourns longtime lawyer, community leader James Martin Davis

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Family, friends and the community remember one of Omaha's most recognizable legal voices this morning.

James Martin Davis passed away Monday.

Our news partners at the Omaha World-Herald report Davis became ill while waiting for court and called his secretary to say crews were flying him to the hospital because he was having a heart attack.

Davis is known for his work on several high-profile criminal cases. He also ran for congress in 1996.

The decorated Vietnam veteran also became a voice for others who served.

James Martin Davis was 75.

