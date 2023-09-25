Omaha Community Playhouse Artistic Director Stephen Santa resigns

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Omaha Community Playhouse announced that Artistic Director Stephen Santa has resigned effective immediately.

"Dear OCP Community,

Effective today, Stephen Santa has resigned from his role as Artistic Director at the Omaha Community Playhouse. The OCP Board of Directors will appoint an Interim Artistic Director in the coming weeks.

“On behalf of the OCP Board of Directors, we are appreciative of the artistic direction that Stephen brought to OCP over the last two years,” said OCP Board of Directors President Camille Metoyer Moten. “We are grateful for his artistic passion, creativity and contributions that will live on in OCP for years to come. We wish him the very best in his next endeavors.”

Since serving OCP in this capacity since November 2021, Stephen led and supported numerous initiatives. Stephen and staff members launched the VROOM! Mobile Sensory Theatre in April 2023, a traveling theatre experience designed for children with autism or other sensory sensitivities. For education, Stephen also bolstered growth for the Shirlee & Henry Fonda Theatre Academy and helped envision OCP’s Alternative Programming into the NOW (New Omaha Works) Lab, supporting local playwrights in the Omaha metro area.

Stephen strengthened community collaborations and partnerships around the area with organizations such as RISE, Nebraska Aids Project (NAP), Film Streams, Ollie Webb Theater, Circle Theater, Omaha Conservatory of Music, Fermented Felon, Anastasis Theatre Co., The Riverfront and the University of Nebraska at Omaha, just to name a few.

Throughout his time at OCP, Stephen directed several productions, including the sold out and extended run of RENT in OCP’s 98th Season and the current on-stage production, Beautiful The Carole King Musical. He also re-imagined OCP’s Opening Night Celebrations to create opportunities for the theatre community to engage with audience members.

“I wish to express my profound gratitude to the exceptional artists and dedicated staff members with whom I had the privilege of collaborating,” said Stephen. “OCP is a unique gem, and I cannot wait to witness the promising future that lies ahead.”

All casting for current and upcoming productions will remain intact. A new director for The Play That Goes Wrong and Hello, Dolly! will be determined soon. Susie Baer Collins will continue directing A Christmas Carol.

If you have any questions or concerns, please reach out to Executive Director Rebecca Noble at rnoble@omahaplayhouse.com."

– On behalf of the Omaha Community Playhouse Board of Directors

