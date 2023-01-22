Omaha Community Playhouse hosts workshops at Metro Community College

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The August Wilson production "Fences" is playing at the Omaha Community Playhouse and to celebrate their partnership with Metro Community College to help participants get a better understanding of Wilson's work.

There were three different workshops focused on finding new ways to create plays, respond to artistic calls and strengthen their skills as actors, storytellers and collaborators.

The workshops were facilitated by guest writers and performers, many of them from Omaha.

“The arts are really growing in Omaha. So you have far more professional artists and actors in Omaha than we have at one time. To have individuals of this caliber to be so willing and so gracious to come give their knowledge and time is a tremendous gift,” said Kathy Tyree, director of inclusion and community engagement.

The Omaha Community Playhouse will feature its production of fences from now until February 12.

