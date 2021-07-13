Omaha Community Playhouse to start compensating performers, backstage crew

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Omaha Community Playhouse (OCP) announced Tuesday that for the first time in their 97-year history, they will be uniformly compensating onstage performers and full-run backstage crew starting in the 2021/22 season.

“We are so excited to begin providing compensation to the talented performers and crew who bring this art to life,” said OCP Executive Director, Katie Broman. “While we honor the rich history of volunteer performers at OCP, our organization exists to serve the Omaha Community. Offering compensation to these artists will make performance opportunities more equitable for all members of our community, while attracting and retaining a larger pool of talent to our theatre and city.”

Starting immediately, onstage performers and full-run crew members (who work every performance of a production) ages 19 and older will be compensated a set fee for each production.

The compensation will vary depending on the length of the production's run and will remain uniform across performers and crew members within a production, according to OCP.

“We are able to begin this effort in our 2021/22 season thanks to generous community support,” Broman explained. “We will continue to seek funding dedicated to artist compensation to grow this program for future seasons as part of a new artist fund.”

