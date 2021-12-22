Watch
Omaha community remembers Creighton Bluejays baseball star Kimera Bartee

Posted at 7:34 AM, Dec 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-22 08:34:56-05

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Friends, family and the Creighton community are remembering Bluejays baseball star Kimera Bartee who died in Omaha on Tuesday at 49.

His father told our partners at the Omaha World-Herald that medical examiners said a large brain tumor caused him to lose consciousness before he died.

Bartee stood out at Omaha Central High School then went on to become a member of the only Creighton Baseball team to make the College World Series.

From there, he played then later coached in the major leagues, most recently as the first base coach for the Detroit Tigers.

His family says his funeral arrangement will likely be made Wednesday.

