Omaha community sees the 20-year Library Facilities Plan for the first time publicly

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Omaha's downtown library branch is a project that national library expert Margaret Sullivan said is an example of what the community has asked for.

After gathering feedback, the community was presented with a 20-year plan for all of the library branches in Omaha.

"There is the community gardens and potentially a community kitchen, at some of the locations so I think that would be exciting to take some cooking classes," said Annie, a community member at the event.

"I really like the idea of the community living rooms and so it's away to sort of tie together the different uses and spaces in the library that everyone can use," said Sara Kohen, a northwest Omaha community member.

Sara and Annie, like many others, go to their neighborhood libraries often.

"We are probably there about once a week, I have four kids, and so we always walk in with a big bag of books to return and walk out with a big bag," Sara said.

Sara was happy to hear the books were still going to be a focal point.

"I am really excited to see that we'll still have a whole bunch of books, which I think are just so important for the community. But also looking at different things we could add," Sara said.

Like Sara, Annie also participated in the survey. She said she looks forward to the new Central branch opening.

"I am very excited cause I hadn't seen what the building was going to look like. And I didn't know that they had plans for the other libraries too," Annie said.

Margaret Sullivan, principal at Margaret Sullivan Studio, helped facilitate the community engagement that led to the plans.

"It'll demonstrate how we take those direct comments and turn them into places and spaces that over the next 20 years OPL will have as a framework or a road map for their development," Sullivan said.

The event not only showed off future plans but celebrated the response from the community.

"This is the most ambitious community engagement process that any public library has ever done in the country, in my career. And I think the community members in Omaha should be very proud," Sullivan said.

To see the 20-year Citywide Facilities Plan for Omaha Public Library, click here.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.