Omaha company builds feminine hygiene kits for Women's Center for Advancement

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Organizations across the country and in the metro are encouraging and emphasizing the power of volunteering.

3 News Now Reporter Molly Hudson went to Buildertrend where employees partnered with United Way of the Midlands to help lift up women in the community.

125 feminine hygiene kits were packed for the Women's Center for Advancement.

"It's really gratifying. It's nice to know that you can do something small and make a big difference in the world," said Courtney Mattern, director of content marketing at Buildertrend.

Employees of Buildertrend, a residential construction management platform, filled colorful bags with deodorant, hair ties, tampons, soap and more.

"You don't really know how necessary those things are until you can't access them. So I felt that today was really important to just put those kits together for women in need," said Chelsea Grint, product operations coordinator at Buildertrend.

Volunteering is part of this company's culture.

"We are all given volunteer time off so we can take time out of our busy schedules and our busy day and stop and pay it forward in doing something great for the community," said Mattern.

The materials were provided by United Way of the Midlands "Good on the Go program".

"Good on the Go brings the volunteerism to you. So whether your team wants to pack hygiene kits or stem kits, literacy kits, we have it all," said Maureen Irish, director of strategic relationships at United Way of the Midlands. "Volunteer support really leverages that additional reach that they need to help strengthen our community and get our neighbors the support that they need."

While most immediately jumped into the assembly line, others took to the creative side by making encouraging cards to include in the kits.

"A handwritten note goes a long way and just for them to be able to open their packages and read a note from someone and know that there is someone out there that is caring for them, really means a lot," said Mattern.

Buildertrend building up others and encouraging others to do the same.

"It makes you more empathetic as a person. I just think it's such a humbling experience to get to know what some of your community members might be struggling with or might be going through," said Grint.

National volunteer week is all this week and to find more information about the Good on the Go project or open volunteer opportunities in our community, visit the United Way of the Midlands website.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.