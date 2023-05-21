Omaha Corgi Crew hosts corgi races at River's Edge Park in Council Bluffs

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) — They were off to the races at River's Edge Park Saturday afternoon, but these races were run by some four-legged athletes best known for being the favorite pet of Queen Elizabeth.

While they might not have the longest legs, these speedsters have quite the kick in them.

The event was organized by the Omaha Corgi Crew and featured local vendors, animal rescues, and food trucks.

The event was held as a part of a fundraising effort to help support local rescues.

"A mixture of hilarity and cuteness because you will have dogs that understand that I should run towards that person at the end of the racetrack that looks familiar to me and then there's the ones who are confused and turn around and run the opposite direction or run in a zigzag and don't know what to do,” said Marketing Coordinator for the Omaha Corgi Crew, Olivia Fries.

The Omaha Corgi Crew has over 2,500 members and has been showing off the vertically challenged dogs since 2011.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.