Omaha correctional facility still has missing inmate

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Tuesday, the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services announced that 32-year-old Brandon Bridgeford is missing from the Community Corrections Center Omaha.

On Wednesday morning, Bridgeford had still not been located. Bridgeford is a 5'8" tall, 182-pound white male with brown hair and brown eyes.

The NDCS said that the inmate's electronic monitoring device had been deactivated and he did not return to the community facility after going to work.

Bridgeford is more than 10 years into an 18- to 26-year sentence stemming from charges of theft and reception of stolen property in Douglas County. He became eligible for parole in February 2020 and a Nebraska Department of Correctional Services inmate page for Bridgeford shows that he was scheduled for a parole hearing later this year in September with a projected release date of Feb. 17, 2024. However, the page now reflects a release date of Jan. 18, 2022 with "escape" listed for the reason of release.

The NCDS asks that anyone with knowledge of Bridgeford's location should contact the Nebraska State Patrol or local authorities.

