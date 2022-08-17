Omaha & Council Bluffs residents with low-income bearing brunt of impacts from inflation

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) — Tuesday marks the start of a new week for one of the Open Door Mission's outreach centers in Council Bluffs. It's also the one time of the month that Jamie Delaney-Stevens can come to get access to free food.

“It's hard to make ends meet, especially when you're on a limited income and you're only allotted so much per month,” Delaney-Stevens said. “I get $20 a month for food and that will cover one meal.”

He's one of many residents who have a low income and, thanks to inflation, buying food has become his biggest challenge. He said lately he avoids the meat aisle.

“One pack of ribs will cost me an entire month,” Delaney-Stevens said. “Everything is just completely out of hand.”

Delaney-Stevens isn’t the only one struggling, Jimmy Oliver who came to an Open Door Mission giveaway event over the weekend said it's hard with his budget to buy groceries.

“Just eating, you know,” Oliver said. “It's hard to find food and stuff like that.”

Amy Harvey with Open Door Mission said she sees it first-hand — the organization which works to prevent homelessness is serving more people now.

“The hope would be that we can give them food, clothing books, shoes, toys, even diapers,” Harvey said. “Whatever they need for their house that they wouldn't have to pay for.”

Delaney-Stevens said he’s trying to be more resourceful.

“You're able to get by if you plan your meals out enough,” he said. “Then you can make just enough to have a couple of leftovers during the week and just make everything stretch.”

Oliver said the community's donations, at least so far, have been enough for him.

“I thank the people of Omaha, Nebraska cause they are so giving,” he said.

The Open Door Mission in Council Bluffs will be open Tuesdays after this week.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.