Omaha Councilman Vinny Palermo approaching 3 months of absences from council: Members working on process

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Omaha City Councilman Vinny Palermo has been held in jail on federal charges since April. July 25 will mark three months of unexcused absences from the City Council.

"Nothing will happen next week with regard to councilman Palermo, it will simply be that's going to be the date that he has to appear by, in order to avoid forfeiting his office because of missed meetings," said Matt Kuhse, Omaha city attorney.

If Palermo does not appear, he will be notified and the council will start its process to vacate and fill Palermo's seat.

"I expect that the council will make an announcement, probably within the next couple of weeks, to let the public know what the process is going to be, how to apply and what the requirements are," Kuhse said.

Council President Pete Festersen said in a statement provided to 3 News Now: “The city council will address the situation as early as possible as allowed by the city charter. At such time a vacancy occurs, we will identify a thorough, transparent and public appointment process to continue representation in District 4 and restore the city council to full strength.”

On August 1, a hearing will likely be held.

"The council will then vote on whether the conditions have been met, that he has forfeited his office, and have that hearing and vote on August 1," Kuhse said.

We do know that the six council members will be the ones to vote on Palermo's replacement when the seat becomes vacant.

Vinny Palermo's attorney Randy Paragas told 3 News Now Reporter Molly Hudson, Palermo has no plans to step down at this time.

