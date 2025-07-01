Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Omaha Councilmember Brinker Harding announces campaign for congress

Harding has hired Don Bacon's former campaign team
OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Omaha city councilman Brinker Harding has announced his campaign for congress. Harding, a Republican, announced his campaign the morning after Rep. Don Bacon confirmed reports he would not seek reelection in 2026.

Harding's annoucement highlighted four main campaign pillars: restore America, grow America, renew America, secure America.
Harding was first elected to the city council in 2017.

