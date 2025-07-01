Omaha Councilmember Brinker Harding announces campaign for congress

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Omaha city councilman Brinker Harding has announced his campaign for congress. Harding, a Republican, announced his campaign the morning after Rep. Don Bacon confirmed reports he would not seek reelection in 2026.

Harding's annoucement highlighted four main campaign pillars: restore America, grow America, renew America, secure America.

Harding was first elected to the city council in 2017.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.