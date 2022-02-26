Omaha cyber security expert: 'Everybody really is a target whether they think they are or not'

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Concerns over cyber warfare are growing as the war between Russia and Ukraine unfolds, attention is turning to what's happening on the web as well as on the ground.

U.S officials are also concerned about cyber attacks and preparing for the potential of more, both in and out of Ukraine.

Chris Painter, a former coordinator for cyber issues tells our partners at Newsy that the Biden administration is closely watching the threat.

“[The administration] put an enhanced warning saying if there is this kind of military intrusion that you know we should also expect the potential for Russian attacks on us,” Painter said.

Tony Cody, president of 12 Points Technologies a local software company, said everyone with a digital footprint should also be aware of the threat.

“Everybody really is a target whether they think they are or not,” Cody said.

He warns hackers either directly or indirectly involved with large-scale world events will take advantage.

“Anything that happens anywhere in the world, that is of interest to the general population, is being used as a phishing bell to try to get people to go to a site,” Cody said.

Cody said to be wary of pop-ups while using the web on digital devices and avoid random links asking for a login.

He said simply being aware is generally the best advice.

“Really the best thing you can do is be vigilant,” Cody said. “Learn from what's going around, pay attention to the reports that are taking place whether it's in the media or online.”

