Omaha DEA taking part in Drug Take Back Day this April

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — If you have old medications and don't know what to do with them, Omaha's Drug Enforcement Agency office can help. On Saturday, April 24, the DEA and area partners will be participating in the agency’s 20th Drug Take Back Day.

These sorts of events are important the agency said as an increase of overdose deaths were reported in 2020 and often people who abuse pills get them from medicine cabinets of family and friends.

Your pharmacy may also be able to dispose of your medications according to the United States Food and Drug Administration's website. You should never flush medications as they can contaminate area water supplies.

You can read more in the release provided by the DEA below or by clicking this link.

