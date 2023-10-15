Omaha dental business hosts free dental day

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Smile from the Heart - it's in its name - a dental business hoping to make sure everyone has the opportunity to feel their best.

Free Dental Day hosted by Premier Dental brought about 65 volunteers to help people across the metro. It's the first year back since the pandemic. Before the pandemic, the event ran for at least six years.

Organizers say the beauty of the event is that anyone could come in to get extractions or fillings. It was a first-come, first-serve basis. All that was needed was basic health information.

Hoping to create more smiles, they hope they can keep this as an annual event.

“What we're trying to do is just give access to people that otherwise wouldn't have dental care,” said Dr. Dan Beninato with Premier Dental. “Those people that live with infections or pain in their mouth, trying to get them taken care of... without having to give them a financial burden and cut into their costs."

Staff members from Omaha Oral Surgery and others were also on hand to help out with the event.

