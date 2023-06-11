Omaha development opens brand new luxury apartments

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A new development known as The Mercantile has cut the ribbon on its first phase. Brickline is a large plaza that features apartments with luxury amenities.

See the full press release below:

The Mercantile, a “city-defining” addition to downtown Omaha, is a mixed-use development comprising more than 20 acres of residential, commercial, retail and green spaces. The first phase, Brickline at The Mercantile, is now open.

Brickline delivers three brand new city blocks — including an activated, pedestrian-friendly experience with a 35-foot-wide plaza — and a 379-unit best-in-class apartment building. It will be bolstered by 35,000 square feet of ground-floor retail on Harney Street from 10th Street to 8th Street.

The best-in-class apartment building will feature many amenities including a resort-style pool and grills, an entertainment terrace, a club room, a coworking lounge, a fitness center with on-demand studio classes, a media and game lounge, a golf simulator, a pet spa and bike storage.

“The opening of the first phase of The Mercantile is an exciting milestone for Hines and a celebration of years of successful collaboration with the City of Omaha, said Brad Soderwall, Managing Director at Hines. “Brickline’s residents have embraced our market-leading amenities and the live, work, and play lifestyle that has been created in downtown Omaha.”

A new, first-of-its-kind city-owned parking garage is wrapped inside the building. With 660 spaces, Park Omaha will be offering monthly public parking for $130 a month for a reserved spot and $90 a month for a non-reserved spot.

Daily parking will be $1 per hour with a $10 max per day. Parking during the annual College World Series will be available for $5 a day.

“This is the first of this type of parking garage in the Park Omaha system,” said Ken Smith, the city’s parking and mobility director. “The Mercantile garage is wrapped inside of the development itself.”

Flagship Group, a national restaurant owner and operator based in Omaha, will open three new venues totaling almost 15,000 square feet:



Memoir, an American grill concept opening July 2023

Ghost Donkey, a tequila bar opening summer 2024

Cham Pang Lanes, a duckpin bowling entertainment venue opening summer 2024.

Additionally, Tupelo Honey Cafe, a gourmet southern cuisine restaurant will open in October 2023. Tupelo Honey is a national restaurant operator with more than 20 locations around the country.

Future phases of The Mercantile will include additional apartment buildings, a boutique hotel, office buildings, retail and structured parking with public access, all overlooking the Heartland of America Park lake.

